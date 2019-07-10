A women's clothing store owned by Von Maur is planning its first Lincoln location.
Dry Goods will open a store later this summer at Gateway Mall.
Becky Sidles, the mall's marketing director, said the store is still under construction and the company has not announced an official opening date. She estimated the store, which will be across from Helzberg Diamonds, will likely open sometime in late August or early September.
Dry Goods, which Von Maur started in 2010, sells women's clothing, swimwear, shoes and other accessories.
The Lincoln store will be its second in Nebraska. There is a Dry Goods at Westroads Mall in Omaha.
Another new store coming to the mall will also cater to women. Lavelier sells premium skincare products made out of seaweed.
The location at Gateway Mall, which will be located next to Lids, will be its first in Nebraska. It is expected to open sometime in the fall.
The mall also will be getting a new tenant in the food court.
Grey Whale Sushi, a local eatery with two downtown locations, plans to open in November in a 3,000-square-foot space next to Qdoba. In addition to sushi, the restaurant will serve teriyaki, poke bowls and ramen.