New store caters to Lincoln's liquor needs, whatever they may be

Starkel said he wants his customers to be able to relax and have a drink as well as sample products before they buy them.

"The whole point of this was to get people to stop thinking of this as shopping and think of it as an experience," Starkel said.

He said shoppers spend about 45 minutes on average in the store, although he keeps the operation well-staffed and plenty of checkout lanes open for anyone who wants to get in and out.

"I'm trying to be mindful of the customer's time both ways," Starkel said.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln store is his second, and he said it's pretty much identical to the one he opened in Omaha -- also at a former Toys R Us location -- in the spring.

Starkel, who also owns the two Thunderhead Brewing taprooms in Omaha, said he got the idea for Wine, Beer, and Spirits after noticing that just about every state he's ever visited has some kind of liquor warehouse or superstore, except Nebraska and Iowa.

He said the Omaha store, which has been open since April, is "crushing it," and because of that success he will soon announce another Omaha-area location.

Starkel's sure he'll be successful in Lincoln, too, but he has no plans to expand here.