New owners to keep Air Park grocery store open

New owners of the IGA Market Place in northwest Lincoln will keep the grocery store open.

Tuan Mai and his business partners are still finalizing aspects of the purchase, but they do not plan to interrupt service at the grocery store at 4646 W. Huntington Ave.

Earlier this month, the store's former owner, Peter Clark, said he had not been able to reach a lease agreement and that the IGA Market Place, along with an adjacent hardware store, would close sometime before the lease was up Jan. 31.

Air Park residents sought to bring a grocery store to the Arnold Heights area for years, and Laci Reinke, a spokeswoman for the new owners, said that community involvement was a key factor in the decision to buy the business, the building and the land.

And earlier this month, Lincoln Public Schools chose a parcel of land less than a mile away as the site of one of two new proposed high schools.

"It was extremely important," Reinke said of the neighborhood support. "The people in Air Park don’t really have another option."

