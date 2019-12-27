New owners to keep Air Park grocery store open

New owners of the IGA Market Place in northwest Lincoln will keep the grocery store open.
Tuan Mai and his business partners are still finalizing aspects of the purchase, but they do not plan to interrupt service at the grocery store at 4646 W. Huntington Ave.
Earlier this month, the store's former owner, Peter Clark, said he had not been able to reach a lease agreement and that the IGA Market Place, along with an adjacent hardware store, would close sometime before the lease was up Jan. 31.
Air Park residents sought to bring a grocery store to the Arnold Heights area for years, and Laci Reinke, a spokeswoman for the new owners, said that community involvement was a key factor in the decision to buy the business, the building and the land.
And earlier this month, Lincoln Public Schools chose a parcel of land less than a mile away as the site of one of two new proposed high schools.
"It was extremely important," Reinke said of the neighborhood support. "The people in Air Park don’t really have another option."
Keeping the doors to the grocery store open gives residents living west of the Lincoln Airport and between Interstate 80 and U.S. 34 an option for a quick trip to fill the pantry rather than a 30-minute round trip to reach nearby stores, Reinke said.
Without the IGA, the closest grocery stores for Air Park residents are the Schmick's Market at 1340 W. O St., more than four miles away, and the Russ's Market at 1550 S. Coddington Ave. and Super Saver at 840 Fallbrook Blvd., both more than five miles away.
The new ownership has met with IGA Market Place store employees and hopes to retain as many as possible, she said.
The owners also hope to offer more ethnic food varieties in the store, are considering replacing the Subway restaurant inside and bringing in a pharmacy, Reinke said.
Mai plans to hold a grand opening to introduce the new owners to the community sometime in January.
The neighboring Do-It Best Hardware will remain open for now but likely will be reduced in size, Reinke said.
Councilwoman Tammy Ward, who represents northwest Lincoln, said she welcomed the news for Air Park and Arnold Heights neighbors.
"This plan would be a holiday wish come true for the neighbors, families and IGA employees," she said. "I'm hopeful for a smooth transition for everyone."
