New owners take over Leisure Taxi

One of the cab companies serving Lincoln has a new owner.

Melissa and Jeremy Snyder, who own Yellow Cab of Beatrice, took over ownership of Leisure Taxi on Oct. 28.

Melissa Snyder said they weren't looking to buy another cab company or expand to Lincoln, but she was approached by Leisure Taxi's longtime owner Jim Joneson.

"Jim approached me earlier this year because he wanted someone who was already in the business and would keep his name going," Snyder said in an email.

The company had originally started out as Leisure Limousine in 2004 and started offering taxi service in Lincoln in 2012. Snyder said Joneson sold the limousine part of the business several years ago.

Snyder said that Leisure Taxi is continuing to serve the same areas with the same rates as before, and the company plans to continue offering "fast and friendly" service.

Leisure Taxi is the second local cab company to change ownership this year.

Also in October, the Public Service Commission granted approval for Mike Deal, owner of Mike's Handy Van, to purchase Servant Cab, which at one time was Lincoln's only cab company.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

