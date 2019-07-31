Nearly two years after the collapse of a communications tower in north Lincoln, another will be going up in its place.
Speedway Properties, which purchased the site at 4100 Industrial Road last year, filed a building permit last week for a new tower of virtually the same size.
Mike Tavlin, chief financial officer for Speedway, said construction on the tower is expected to start next week, with completion expected in September.
Tavlin said Speedway has had interest from radio station owners and wireless phone companies about using the tower.
Speedway bought the property for nearly $1.1 million from David Bratcher, who constructed the tower in 1990.
The collapse of the tower in October 2017 knocked out TV, internet and phone service to an undetermined number of people for several days.
It's unclear whether a cause of the collapse was ever established. The city Building and Safety Department said last year that it was neither required nor asked to do an investigation.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration investigates tower collapses that involve worker injuries, but no one was working on the tower when it collapsed.
The Federal Communications Commission, which registers communications towers, has not responded to requests for comment.