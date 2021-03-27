New office complex to replace burned-out building on Lincoln Mall

The other building, at 601 S. 12th St., is the former Universal-Inland Insurance building that was heavily damaged by fire during protests last May and is uninhabitable.

Caldwell said the company hopes to start demolition of the two buildings within the next 60 days.

Construction on the new building would start later this year, with completion planned for the summer of 2023. He said NEBCO already has a tenant lined up to take most of the space in the new building, although he declined to name the entity.

Caldwell said he did not have an estimated project cost, but NEBCO will be seeking tax-increment financing to help pay for it.

Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said the project "stands as a symbol that Lincoln is not just recovering from a very challenging year, but is in fact thriving.”

“The city appreciates the private investment in this project, which will replace two substandard buildings in this historically significant location with a beautiful new state-of-the-art office facility," she said. "This project is great for our economy, for continued downtown revitalization, and for the character of Lincoln Mall and the state Capitol area."