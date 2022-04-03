New office building near Capitol will host USDA offices

When NEBCO announced plans last year for a new office building near the state Capitol, it said it had already secured a tenant to take most of the building but couldn't say who that tenant was.

Turns out the tenant is the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

A spokeswoman confirmed earlier this week that the department will move its Natural Resources Conservation Service and Farm Service Agency into the building, which is being built at 1111 Lincoln Mall.

Alison Kohler, a regional public affairs officer for the General Services Administration, which procures space for federal agencies, said the USDA will move to the building sometime in summer 2023.

Right now, the Farm Service Agency has its office near 70th and A streets, while the Natural Resources Conservation Service is housed in the federal building downtown.

NEBCO is building the three-story 2 Landmark Centre on the block bounded by Lincoln Mall and 11th, 12th and H streets, which was previously home to two other buildings that were demolished.

One of those was the former Universal-Inland Insurance building that was heavily damaged by fire during protests in May 2020.

Jim Abel, chairman and CEO of NEBCO, said in a statement that he's proud to have the USDA as the building's main tenant.

"The vision for Lincoln Mall is to build architecturally significant buildings that revitalize the neighborhood and will provide a unique and quality building for our tenant. The USDA and Farm Service Agency share our vision of conservation, stewardship and helping Nebraska grow," he said.

The building, which will be similar to NEBCO's 1 and 3 Landmark Centre buildings nearby, will have 120,000 square feet of office space and 28,000 square feet of underground parking. Approximately 16,000 square feet is still available for another tenant to lease.

“We continue to invest in revitalizing South Downtown and Lincoln Mall," Abel said. "It’s a historically important area near the Capitol and will be a great home for the federal government's mission in agriculture.”

