New NMotion effort will help build Lincoln startups from scratch

She said the first four weeks of the program will be spent formulating ideas for products and services.

Among the options for those chosen are to develop a product or service concept that's internally incubated by gener8tor; conceive of and execute their own new product or service concepts; collaborating with gener8tor’s corporate partners on devising a new startup from scratch; or partnering with one of NMotion’s investors to create a product or service that's relevant to their businesses.

"We don't want (the founders) to come in with an idea under this model," Oldfather said.

Local investors in this new venture capital model are Ameritas, Assurity, Invest Nebraska, the Lincoln Chamber Foundation, Lincoln Partnership for Economic Development, Nebraska Angels, Nelnet, Union Bank & Trust, and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

This partnership builds on the success of gBETA NMotion, a free, seven-week pre-accelerator for startups with local roots that requires no fees and no equity. Fifteen Nebraska-based startups participated in gBETA NMotion in 2019 — five focused on AgTech and 10 working in cohorts without any industry focus. This program will be rebranded as gBETA Lincoln, and will continue to run once per year as part of the expanded partnership.