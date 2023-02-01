New manager of Lincoln arena comes from Sioux City

ASM Global, which manages Lincoln's Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl, has announced a new leader for both venues.

Tim Savona, who is general manager of the Tyson Events Center and Orpheum Theatre in Sioux City, Iowa, will take over the duties Feb. 13. He replaces Tom Lorenz, who died Oct. 1. Lorenz had led the Lincoln arena since it opened in 2013 and prior to that was general manager of the Pershing Center.

In Sioux City, Savona was an employee of OVG360, formerly Spectra, which took over booking, marketing, staffing and food and beverage service at the Tyson Center, a 10,000-seat venue owned and run by the city since it opened in 2003.

The city of Lincoln owns Pinnacle Bank Arena, a 15,000-seat venue that is home to Husker basketball games, state high school volleyball and basketball tournaments and a dozen or more concerts each year.

“Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl are jewels in the crown of Lincoln entertainment venues,” Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said in a news release. “With his vast experience in facility management, Tim is ready to hit the ground running and build on the track record of excellent and world-class entertainment options our residents enjoy.”

“I am thrilled to be leading the team at Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl Theater," Savona said in the release. "This next-step opportunity in joining ASM Global will allow me to work closely with our clients at the City of Lincoln and University of Nebraska-Lincoln."

Before coming to Sioux City, Savona served as general manager at the Ford Idaho Center and Nampa Civic Center near Boise, Idaho from 2015 to 2019. From 2013 to 2015, he was a member of the senior management team at the Budweiser Events Center in Loveland, Colorado, and previously served as event manager for the Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines, Iowa.

He began his career in minor league baseball, managing and providing hospitality and concession services for the Charleston Riverdogs and then oversaw baseball, stadium, and event operations of the newly constructed $20 million multi-use minor league baseball facility for the Grand Prairie Airhogs, which opened in May 2008.

“Tim is known as one of the industry’s most experienced venue managers who has facilitated and collaborated on many of the country’s most high-profile events throughout his almost 20-year career,” Doug Thornton of ASM Global said in the release. “Tim is a true professional that brings with him a unique perspective to Pinnacle Bank Arena and Pinewood Bowl Theater.”

