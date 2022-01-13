New 'luxury' development in works for former south Lincoln Shopko site

Developers are gearing up to finally bring forward a plan to transform the Bishop Heights shopping center at 27th Street and Nebraska 2.
According to a letter sent last week to area residents and neighborhood leaders, the plan is similar to an earlier one put together by RED Development, the center’s owner, but never submitted to the city.
The new plan still involves demolishing the retail strip mall, which used to be home to Shopko, a hardware store, and restaurants and smaller shops, as well as the vacant former U.S. Bank that’s owned by local developer White Holdings and a house at 2711 Kucera Drive that White also owns.
New development would include a “luxury multifamily building” that would be built by EPC Real Estate Group, which is based in Overland Park, Kansas, as well as commercial space that “will add exciting restaurant, retail and office amenities” to the area, according to the letter sent by local attorney Kent Seacrest to area residents.
The plan is similar to one that was shown to some neighborhood leaders in early 2020, although there is no mention of a hotel in the new plan, something that was previously included.
"Similar to what we have all experienced personally, the pandemic has caused new complications, delays and changes in mixed-use shopping centers and what they will need to successfully operate in the future," the letter says. "Thus, we appreciate your patience while RED and White have taken the extra time to study the market and determine the most viable redevelopment plans."
The letter said RED, which also owns SouthPointe Pavilions, and White will be seeking a zoning change and each will be seeking height waivers for development on the pieces of property they own. RED is seeking a waiver to allow buildings to be up to 65 feet tall, while White will seek a waiver allowing a 55-foot-tall building on the part of its property that does not border the residential area to the north.
The developers also will be seeking to have the site declared blighted, which will open up the use of tax-increment financing.
Seacrest says in the letter that the use of TIF, which allows developers to use future taxes the property generates to pay for certain upfront costs, is "necessary to deliver a development of the quality that the neighborhood expects and deserves."
Car dealership included in plans for developing remainder of former Yankee Hill golf course in Lincoln
The Shopko store closed in April 2019 after the company declared bankruptcy, and it is the only one of four the chain had in Lincoln that is still vacant. The Bishop Heights center has been mostly vacant since the summer of 2020, when the remaining strip mall tenants left. The only two businesses that are still open, an Arby's and a Wells Fargo bank branch, are not part of the redevelopment and will remain.
According to the letter, the developers are hosting a neighborhood meeting Thursday and will submit their plans to the city sometime after that.
Tom White of White Development said he didn't want to comment on the project until after the developers have met with neighbors. A RED Development spokeswoman also declined to comment on the plans.
