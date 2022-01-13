New 'luxury' development in works for former south Lincoln Shopko site

The letter said RED, which also owns SouthPointe Pavilions, and White will be seeking a zoning change and each will be seeking height waivers for development on the pieces of property they own. RED is seeking a waiver to allow buildings to be up to 65 feet tall, while White will seek a waiver allowing a 55-foot-tall building on the part of its property that does not border the residential area to the north.

The developers also will be seeking to have the site declared blighted, which will open up the use of tax-increment financing.

Seacrest says in the letter that the use of TIF, which allows developers to use future taxes the property generates to pay for certain upfront costs, is "necessary to deliver a development of the quality that the neighborhood expects and deserves."

The Shopko store closed in April 2019 after the company declared bankruptcy, and it is the only one of four the chain had in Lincoln that is still vacant. The Bishop Heights center has been mostly vacant since the summer of 2020, when the remaining strip mall tenants left. The only two businesses that are still open, an Arby's and a Wells Fargo bank branch, are not part of the redevelopment and will remain.