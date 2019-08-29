Bud Synhorst has been named the president and CEO of the Lincoln Independent Business Association.
He will begin his new role Oct. 7.
“I’m excited to lead LIBA and move the organization forward, growing membership and being even more involved in affecting local, county and state government (and) making Lincoln an even better city to start and grow a business,” said Synhorst, in a written statement.
Synhorst's background makes him a good fit to replace Coby Mach, the dynamic former LIBA leader who died in April, says Lincoln Zehr, LIBA's board chairman.
“Bud Synhorst’s extensive background in fundraising, association management and the political arena is a perfect fit for LIBA’s needs and serving our membership,” Zehr said in a written statement. “Bud is a solid professional who has the tools to lead LIBA into our next phase of growth. We’re excited to have Bud put his experience and talents to work for LIBA.”
Synhorst most recently served as the executive director the Alpaca Owners Association, a national membership organization representing more than 7,000 alpaca owners, breeders, and vendors charged with promoting all aspects of the Alpaca industry.
He has previous experience in fundraising development, including with the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Athletic Department.
LIBA is a business organization with approximately 1,300 members that strives for lower taxes, government efficiency, less government regulation and a better environment for creating jobs and promoting business growth in Lincoln and Lancaster County.
“LIBA is a dynamic organization with an active and effective membership that is the heart Lincoln," he said. "I look forward to working with businesses to grow and prosper in Lincoln.”