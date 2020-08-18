New Innovation Campus hotel in Lincoln unveils name

Dan Duncan hopes that next year at this time, he'll be holding a grand opening event for the new hotel being built at Nebraska Innovation Campus "prior to a football game."
Duncan, the director of the research campus, joined others involved in the development of the hotel Tuesday to announce its name and some of its features.
The Scarlet Hotel is "inspired by Nebraskans, built by Nebraskans but made for anyone who wants to experience Nebraska in a night," said Clint Runge, managing director of Lincoln-based marketing and branding firm Archrival, which helped come up with the name and branding.
Not only will the Scarlet Hotel be the only hotel on a University of Nebraska campus and in the heart of Innovation Campus to boot, it also will be close to the Devaney Center and it will be a working laboratory for students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program.
The hotel will have a roughly 2,600-square-foot first floor space that will include education space, a student lounge, conference room and faculty offices for the program.
Among the other features of the $31 million hotel are a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, coffee shop and a fitness center.
Zach Wiegert, representing developers Goldenrod Properties and Tetrad Development, said hotel management is working with a local chef to develop the restaurant concept. The Mill Coffee & Tea, which has a local across the street from where the hotel is being built, will run the coffee bar.
Construction began earlier this summer on the six-story, 154-room hotel, which will officially be a Marriott Tribute hotel. The brand allows its properties to operate like independent boutique hotels while using Marriott's booking system and rewards programs. It is scheduled to open next July.
Runge said each room will be named after a person from Nebraska. While many famous names will adorn the rooms, the developers also want to name some of the rooms after ordinary Nebraskans with interesting stories.
People can go to the hotel's website, www.scarlethotelnebraska.com, to nominate someone they think is worthy to have a room named after.
The Scarlet Hotel is phase one of a two-phase development at the corner of 21st Street and Transformation Drive, adjacent to the Rise Building. The second phase is a three-story, 80,000-square-foot office building. A timeline for that building, which is projected to cost $16 million, has not yet been announced.
UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green joked that Tuesday was the day that "the gag gets to come off, no pun intended," referencing all the people wearing masks, giving him the chance to finally talk about the hotel, which has been a goal since work on the campus first began eight years ago.
"Today is a big day at Nebraska Innovation Campus," Green said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
