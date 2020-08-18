New Innovation Campus hotel in Lincoln unveils name

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dan Duncan hopes that next year at this time, he'll be holding a grand opening event for the new hotel being built at Nebraska Innovation Campus "prior to a football game."

Duncan, the director of the research campus, joined others involved in the development of the hotel Tuesday to announce its name and some of its features.

The Scarlet Hotel is "inspired by Nebraskans, built by Nebraskans but made for anyone who wants to experience Nebraska in a night," said Clint Runge, managing director of Lincoln-based marketing and branding firm Archrival, which helped come up with the name and branding.

Not only will the Scarlet Hotel be the only hotel on a University of Nebraska campus and in the heart of Innovation Campus to boot, it also will be close to the Devaney Center and it will be a working laboratory for students in the University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Hospitality, Restaurant and Tourism Management program.

The hotel will have a roughly 2,600-square-foot first floor space that will include education space, a student lounge, conference room and faculty offices for the program.

Among the other features of the $31 million hotel are a full-service restaurant, rooftop bar, coffee shop and a fitness center.