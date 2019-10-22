A new space at Nebraska Innovation Campus is dedicated to helping agriculture- and food-related startup companies.
Invest Nebraska and the Nebraska Department of Economic Development have teamed up to create the Combine Incubator, a 2,000-square-foot space in the Rise Building.
Invest Nebraska, the state’s public-private venture development organization, will operate the space and the Economic Development Department will provide support.
The space itself will offer dedicated desks and private office spaces, among other amenities. Companies using the Combine Incubator also will have access to resources on Innovation Campus, including the UNL Food Processing & Innovation Center, Biotech Connector, Daugherty Water for Food Institute, Greenhouse Innovation Center and Nebraska Innovation Studio.
“The Combine will have the capacity to build the pipeline of tech founders in one of Nebraska’s core industries -- agriculture,” Dan Hoffman, CEO of Invest Nebraska, said in a news release.
You have free articles remaining.
Tech entrepreneurs who have a promising product will have a potentially large audience of potential investors.
The Nebraska Farm Bureau, with more than 61,000 members across the state, is one of the supporting private partners of the Combine, and users of the Combine will have access to the Combine Insights Network of agriculture producers interested in collaborating with entrepreneurs on their technologies and products.
The Combine is hosting a public grand opening Thursday from 4-6 p.m.
To register for the event and learn more about the Combine visit NebraskaCombine.com.