Eppley Airfield officially opened its new parking garage to the public on Thursday.
The North Garage has 2,100 parking stalls. It occupies the top four floors of a six-story structure.
The bottom two floors contain the airport's new rental car facility, which opened July 3.
Construction of the nearly $90 million garage began in May 2017. It was built by Lincoln's Hausmann Construction.
Beyond the convenience of covered parking, some of the features of the North Garage include LED lighting, electric vehicle charging stations, glass enclosed stairwells, numbered stalls and restrooms. Later this year, an automated parking guidance system will be activated, which includes parking availability indicator lights and signs.