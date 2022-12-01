 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
New Casey's in east Lincoln; U-Stop opens near Lincoln casino

Lincoln's newest Caseys' General Store has opened near 90th and O streets.

The 4,817 square-foot store with six fuel pumps will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-11 p.m.

Mayor Gaylor Baird and local business leaders urge residents to shop local

The Casey's store is the second new convenience store to open in Lincoln this week.

On Monday, U-Stop announced the opening of its newest location at 200 W. Amaranth Lane, near WarHorse Casino and the intersection of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.

The location is a U-Stop Market that carries fresh meat and produce and also has a Jeannie's Kitchen restaurant.

