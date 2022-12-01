New Casey's in east Lincoln; U-Stop opens near Lincoln casino

Lincoln's newest Caseys' General Store has opened near 90th and O streets.
The 4,817 square-foot store with six fuel pumps will be open seven days a week from 5 a.m.-11 p.m.
The Casey's store is the second new convenience store to open in Lincoln this week.
On Monday, U-Stop announced the opening of its newest location at 200 W. Amaranth Lane, near WarHorse Casino and the intersection of U.S. 77 and West Denton Road.
The location is a U-Stop Market that carries fresh meat and produce and also has a Jeannie's Kitchen restaurant.
The biggest chains in Lincoln
Subway: 25 Lincoln locations
U-Stop: 22 Lincoln locations
Scooter's: 20 Lincoln locations
Casey's: 19 Lincoln locations
Amigos: 13 Lincoln locations
McDonald's: 13 Lincoln locations
Runza: 13 locations in Lincoln
Walgreens: 13 locations in Lincoln
Starbucks: 12 Lincoln locations
Valentino's: 11 Lincoln locations
Burger King: 9 Lincoln locations
Cost Cutters: 9 Lincoln locations
CVS: 9 Lincoln locations
Jimmy John's: 8 Lincoln locations
