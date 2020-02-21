New car wash getting set to open near 70th and O in Lincoln

A car wash built on the site of a former restaurant near 70th and O streets will be opening soon.

Tommy's Express, a national franchised car wash, said it should have its first Lincoln location at 200 N. 70th St. open by early April.

The car wash is being built on what was a longtime restaurant location, with the most recent tenant being Texas T-Bone, which closed in January 2019.

Tommy’s Express, which has locations in Omaha and Fremont, bills itself as having the "best car wash the industry has to offer." Features of the Lincoln operation include a 130-foot-long wash tunnel and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations.

Tommy’s Express also offers unlimited monthly memberships.

