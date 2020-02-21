New car wash getting set to open near 70th and O in Lincoln

Once construction is complete, the Tommy's Express Car Wash located at 200 N. 70th St. will look like this. It's expected to open in early April.
Courtesy photo
A car wash built on the site of a former restaurant near 70th and O streets will be opening soon.
Tommy's Express, a national franchised car wash, said it should have its first Lincoln location at 200 N. 70th St. open by early April.
The car wash is being built on what was a longtime restaurant location, with the most recent tenant being Texas T-Bone, which closed in January 2019.
Tommy’s Express, which has locations in Omaha and Fremont, bills itself as having the "best car wash the industry has to offer." Features of the Lincoln operation include a 130-foot-long wash tunnel and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations.
Tommy's Express also offers unlimited monthly memberships
. New construction in Lincoln
300 N. 48th Street
A Spectrum retail store will be the first tenant for a retail building under construction at the former Skate Zone site at 300 N. 48th St. Construction on a hotel at the site is likely to start in the next two to three months.
JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star
Tommy's Express Car Wash
Workers put together the red, steel frame for Tommy's Express Car Wash north of 70th and O Streets in November. The site was formerly home to Texas T-Bone and Lone Star Steakhouse, among other restaurants.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Lied Place Residences
A 300-foot mobile crane sits ready to erect a 280-foot tower crane at the site of the future Lied Place Residences in November.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Wesleyan theatre
An architectural rendering shows the first phase of a renovation project at Nebraska Wesleyan University, which will replace seats in McDonald Theatre.
Courtesy image
New football complex
Nebraska's proposed new football facility ties in with the East Stadium Plaza and other buildings on the NU campus. "This is going to be an unbelievable move for athletics here at Nebraska and something that’s going to change this place in a big way," said NU Associate Athletic Director for Football Matt Davison.
NU Athletic Department, Courtesy photo
Sun Valley Lanes
This rendering shows the new bar planned at Sun Valley Lanes.
Sun Valley Lanes Facebook page
Campion project
Campion Development has proposed some changes to its student-oriented housing project at Ninth and M streets.
Courtesy image, Grace Hebert Curtis Architects
Telegraph Flats
Telegraph Lofts East rises in the foreground, followed by Telegraph Flats, while looking west toward downtown Lincoln in September.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Southpointe Parking Garage
A parking garage is going up at the end of September on the site of the former Scheels building at SouthPointe Pavilions.
EMILY HANEY, Journal Star
Lancaster Event Center
Water hookups and electrical boxes line the new campground under construction at the Lancaster Event Center.
Journal Star file photo
Gold's Galleria
The Gold’s Building at 11th and O streets has been sold to a real estate investment company that plans a $15 million-$20 million redevelopment that will include a 110-room hotel.
Journal Star file photo
Bryan Physician Network
Bryan Physician Network broke ground at 84th and Pioneers on a new building that will be home to Southeast Lincoln Family Medicine and a second Bryan Urgent Care location.
COURTESY PHOTO
SCC renovations
Southeast Community College's Education Square downtown was renovated, with enhanced security.
Journal Star file photo
Nebraska Innovation Campus hotel
An architectural rendering shows a six-story hotel proposed for 21st Street and Transformation Drive on Nebraska Innovation Campus.
COURTESY IMAGE
Olsson
Construction on the Olsson building in the Haymarket in July.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Kindler Hotel
There's a healthy use of granite and marble throughout the rooms and public spaces, including bathrooms at The Kindler Hotel.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Eastmont
This rendering shows what the Eastmont campus at 6315 O St. will look like after its planned $50 million expansion.
Courtesy image
Lincoln Children's Zoo
The new Wild Kingdom Theater is part of the expanded Lincoln Children's Zoo that opened in May.
GWYNETH ROBERTS, Journal Star
Ninth & O development
New renderings show a preliminary design for a hotel on the southeast corner of Ninth and O streets.
LK Architecture, Courtesy photo
Prison Open House
The new, 160-bed women's unit at the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln was built to be a therapeutic space. It features earth tones, natural lighting and wood throughout the building.
Journal Star file photo
The Stack Lofts
The Stack at 1222 P St. includes 27 market-rate apartments -- three two-bedroom units, 20 one-bedroom units and four studios, some with balcony access.
Journal Star file photo
Wilderness Nature Camp
The Lincoln Parks Foundation is raising money to build a new Wilderness Nature Camp building at Pioneers Park Nature Center.
Courtesy image
Great Plains Beef
This rendering shows Great Plains Beef's planned new administration building at 84th Street and Havelock Avenue.
Matt Olberding
Lincoln sports complex
Work is going on to finish the interior of the Kinetic Sports Complex on West O Street so it can be open in March.
Manzitto, Courtesy photo
State office building
A nighttime rendering of the planned State of Nebraska office building at 17th and K streets. The four-story building would have two levels of parking and two floors of office space.
Courtesy image
Mourning Hope Grief Center
Construction is close to being finished on the new Mourning Hope Grief Center in February.
Mourning Hope Facebook page
