New car wash getting set to open near 70th and O in Lincoln
New car wash getting set to open near 70th and O in Lincoln

Tommy's Express

Once construction is complete, the Tommy's Express Car Wash located at 200 N. 70th St. will look like this. It's expected to open in early April.

A car wash built on the site of a former restaurant near 70th and O streets will be opening soon.

Tommy's Express, a national franchised car wash, said it should have its first Lincoln location at 200 N. 70th St. open by early April.

The car wash is being built on what was a longtime restaurant location, with the most recent tenant being Texas T-Bone, which closed in January 2019.

Tommy’s Express, which has locations in Omaha and Fremont, bills itself as having the "best car wash the industry has to offer." Features of the Lincoln operation include a 130-foot-long wash tunnel and free floor mat washers and vacuum stations.

Tommy’s Express also offers unlimited monthly memberships.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

