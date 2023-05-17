Demand for tickets for a startup airline that will begin service to Lincoln next month has been so strong that the company has already decided to extend its schedule.

Much of the service provided by Red Way is intended to be seasonal, with only a couple of the airline's seven destinations likely to have year-round flights.

But Red Way announced Wednesday that it plans to provide twice-a-week service to all seven cities through at least Nov. 29 "to accommodate the growing demand from the local community."

The first flights take off June 8 to Orlando and Las Vegas. Flights to Atlanta and Dallas will follow on June 16, and flights to Austin, Minneapolis and Nashville will depart for the first time on June 24.

Rachel Barth, the airport's director of communications and customer engagement, said more than 5,000 tickets have been sold so far.

"We knew based on research that these destinations would be popular, but we are astonished by the community’s reception and response," Red Way said in a statement.

In addition to the schedule extension, the airline also has added three special dates to accommodate what it anticipates will be increased travel demand.

The first flight is an Aug. 30 one to Minneapolis, which is the day before Nebraska plays its season-opening football game against Minnesota.

There also will be additional flights to Las Vegas and Orlando on Oct. 17, which is during Lincoln Public Schools' fall break.

“We are thrilled to have a company operating from the Lincoln Airport who embraces customer experience and community interactions as a core component to their business and we look forward to their continued success,” airport Executive Director David Haring said in a news release.

Red Way is a collaboration between the airport, its air service consultant Nick Wangler and Global Crossing Airlines.

The flights are technically charter flights with regular scheduled service, rather than scheduled commercial service, but Ed Wegel, chairman and CEO of Global Crossing, told the Journal Star last month that passengers would not notice a difference.

Red Way will be flying out of a brand-new Lincoln Airport. The airport plans a public open house May 30 to show off the first phase of its $55 million terminal expansion and renovation project, which includes new gates, a consolidated security checkpoint and other upgrades.

Airport officials also are hoping the addition of Red Way will help boost passenger numbers back to their pre-pandemic numbers.

Through the first four months of the year, the airport has had slightly more than 75,000 passengers, a 53% increase over the same period in 2022.

