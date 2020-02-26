You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
New Ace store to open Monday, despite Wednesday crash
View Comments
editor's pick

New Ace store to open Monday, despite Wednesday crash

{{featured_button_text}}
QP Ace Hardware

A new QP Ace Hardware store will open Monday near 27th and Randolph streets.

 Courtesy photo

An unfortunate mishap will not keep a new QP Ace Hardware store from opening on time.

An SUV drove into a glass window at the front of the new store near 27th and Randolph streets at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver wasn't injured and the damage appeared to be minor. A Lincoln police officer at the scene estimated the damage to be around $1,500.

QP Ace owner Doug Long said the accident will not derail the store's opening, which is set for Monday.

No injuries after car drives into Lincoln hardware store

The new store, which was built on the site of the former Ideal Grocery, is directly north of the existing QP Ace Hardware and about twice the size. Long said in a news release that much of the new store is organized into signature areas by type of product and brand.

For example, it has areas focused on Stihl gas and electric power equipment, Toro power equipment, EGO battery-powered lawn equipment, a full line of Weber grills and Traeger smokers and Benjamin Moore paint.

Gordmans closing stores; Lincoln location not affected

"We’ve designed this store with one key element in mind -- our customers,” Long said.

The store also will offer services such as small engine repair, screen and window repair, and a shop for key cutting and re-keying.

Joining Ace in the building will be Speedy Pete's, a new shop offering electric bicycles, which will open on March 9.

QP Ace Hardware to sell e-bikes at new store on site of former Ideal Grocery

Long has been selling e-bikes in all four of his Lincoln hardware stores for more than a year, but Speedy Pete's will be his first standalone shop dedicated to selling the bikes.

In addition to selling several brands of e-bikes, Long said he is planning to offer half-day and full-day e-bike rentals. The shop also will sell helmets and other bike accessories.

Both stores will have a grand opening celebration April 24-26.

Photos: New construction in Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

View Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News