New Ace store to open Monday, despite Wednesday crash

An unfortunate mishap will not keep a new QP Ace Hardware store from opening on time.

An SUV drove into a glass window at the front of the new store near 27th and Randolph streets at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

The driver wasn't injured and the damage appeared to be minor. A Lincoln police officer at the scene estimated the damage to be around $1,500.

QP Ace owner Doug Long said the accident will not derail the store's opening, which is set for Monday.

The new store, which was built on the site of the former Ideal Grocery, is directly north of the existing QP Ace Hardware and about twice the size. Long said in a news release that much of the new store is organized into signature areas by type of product and brand.

For example, it has areas focused on Stihl gas and electric power equipment, Toro power equipment, EGO battery-powered lawn equipment, a full line of Weber grills and Traeger smokers and Benjamin Moore paint.

"We’ve designed this store with one key element in mind -- our customers,” Long said.

The store also will offer services such as small engine repair, screen and window repair, and a shop for key cutting and re-keying.