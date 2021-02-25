Netflix co-founder tells Lincoln Chamber members what it takes to be an entrepreneur

Randolph said that just months after it had been founded, in the summer of 1998, he and Hastings went to Seattle to meet with Jeff Bezos, founder of Amazon, which at the time was focused totally on selling books online.

Though no formal offer was made, Randolph said it was suggested during the meeting that Amazon might be willing to pay somewhere around $10 million-$15 million for the fledgling business.

Randolph said those two situations show the things it takes to be a successful entrepreneur, including a tolerance for risk, confidence and having an idea, even if it's not a good one.

He said Netflix went through several iterations as ideas about how it should work didn't quite work out.

The business really started to flourish when it moved to a subscription-based program and dropped late fees and time limits for rentals.

And, of course, it really took off when technology advanced enough to allow the average person to start streaming content.

"It is not about having good ideas," he said. "It's about creating a system and a process and a culture to try bad ones."