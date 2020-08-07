Nelnet's second-quarter earnings up sharply

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nelnet on Thursday reported a second-quarter rebound after losing more than $40 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The Lincoln-based financial company said it made $86.5 million in the second quarter, and had a profit of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.28 per share.

The company posted revenue of $402.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $317.7 million.

Nelnet shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.40, a rise of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

