Nelnet's second-quarter earnings up sharply
Nelnet's second-quarter earnings up sharply

Nelnet

Nelnet has withdrawn its application to start its own bank.

 Journal Star file photo

Nelnet on Thursday reported a second-quarter rebound after losing more than $40 million in the first quarter of 2020.

The Lincoln-based financial company said it made $86.5 million in the second quarter, and had a profit of $2.21 per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were $2.28 per share.

The company posted revenue of $402.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $317.7 million.

Nelnet shares have risen 7% since the beginning of the year. In the final minutes of trading on Thursday, shares hit $62.40, a rise of roughly 1% in the last 12 months.

