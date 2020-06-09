Nelnet workers not paid for all their time working, lawsuit alleges

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Two former employees are suing Nelnet, alleging the company's procedure for logging into and out of computers and software programs caused them to do up to 24 minutes of unpaid work every day.

Michelle Keylon and Alexus Gerdes, both Beatrice residents, allege in the lawsuit that they had to spend 10-12 minutes at the beginning of each shift logging onto their computer and into various computer programs before they could clock in. The suit also said they had to go through the same process after coming back from their lunch break.

The lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status for all Nelnet customer service workers who work in Nebraska and other states, alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. It seeks back wages for the alleged uncompensated time as well as an unidentified amount of liquidated damages and attorneys fees.

Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said that while the company had not yet been served the lawsuit, the claims sound similar to ones made in a lawsuit that was dismissed last year by a U.S. District Court in Colorado.