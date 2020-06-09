You are the owner of this article.
Nelnet workers not paid for all their time working, lawsuit alleges
Nelnet workers not paid for all their time working, lawsuit alleges

Nelnet

A lawsuit alleges Nelnet does not pay workers for up to 24 minutes  a day of time needed to boot up their computers.

 Journal Star file photo

Two former employees are suing Nelnet, alleging the company's procedure for logging into and out of computers and software programs caused them to do up to 24 minutes of unpaid work every day.

Michelle Keylon and Alexus Gerdes, both Beatrice residents, allege in the lawsuit that they had to spend 10-12 minutes at the beginning of each shift logging onto their computer and into various computer programs before they could clock in. The suit also said they had to go through the same process after coming back from their lunch break.

The lawsuit, which is seeking class-action status for all Nelnet customer service workers who work in Nebraska and other states, alleges violations of the Fair Labor Standards Act, breach of contract and unjust enrichment. It seeks back wages for the alleged uncompensated time as well as an unidentified amount of liquidated damages and attorneys fees.

Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said that while the company had not yet been served the lawsuit, the claims sound similar to ones made in a lawsuit that was dismissed last year by a U.S. District Court in Colorado.

In that suit, the court ruled that the time it takes employees to boot up far enough to have access to the timekeeping system is a minute or less on average. It noted that while there may be occasional instances when the amount of time is higher, the plaintiff had failed to show evidence that Nelnet was "seriously and systematically undercompensating its employees."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

