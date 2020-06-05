Nelnet to open call center in Columbus

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Nelnet is branching out into another Nebraska city.

The Lincoln-based student finance company announced Friday that it will open a call center in Columbus for its loan servicing division, Nelnet Diversified Services.

Nelnet said in a news release that the office will open by the end of the year. It plans to start hiring next month and expects to eventually employ about 100 people.

The company said it considered more than 30 cities in Nebraska before picking Columbus.

The 12,000-square-foot call center will be in a former Walmart store that is being redeveloped by a Lincoln company.

“Nelnet’s call center is a great use of a portion of the old Walmart building," said Mike Works, managing member of REV Development LLC "We think Nelnet and their employees are a nice compliment to the other key pieces of our development.”

Todd Duren, co-chair of the Columbus Economic Council and vice president of corporate services at Loup Power District, said the city is "extremely excited to begin this new partnership with the Nelnet call center."