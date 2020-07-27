Nelnet to manage N.Y. solar projects

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nelnet, which just last month announced its new business division focused on solar energy, has secured its first solar management contract.

The Lincoln-based financial services company said in a news release last week that its Nelnet Renewable Energy division will manage five new community solar projects planned or under construction in Saratoga, Schenectady, Oneida, Jefferson and surrounding counties in New York. The five solar farms will provide a combined 20 megawatts of power.

The solar projects are developed by Green Street Power Partners, a company with completed and under-development solar projects in New York, Massachusetts, Illinois and Minnesota.

"GSPP is honored to have five of its community solar projects selected for the official launch of Nelnet Renewable Energy," Scott Kerner, CEO of the solar power company, said in a news release. "Nelnet continues to be an invaluable partner to GSPP and we look forward to working together to achieve our renewable energy goals across the country."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.