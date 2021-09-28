Nelnet to hold onto student loan servicing business for two more years

Nelnet will keep a significant piece of business that it had been in danger of losing for at least two more years.

The Lincoln-based financial services company revealed Monday in a securities filing that the U.S. Department of Education has extended its loan servicing contract until Dec. 14, 2023. The contract had been scheduled to end Dec. 15 of this year.

Nelnet, which has serviced federal student loans since the government took over their origination in 2009, was set to lose the business after the department under the Trump administration had sought to reorganize the way servicing has done.

By granting the two-year extension, the Department of Education exercised a clause in existing contracts. It's not clear what Nelnet's long-term prospects are in relation to federal student loan servicing, but CEO Jeff Noordhoek said the two-year extension gives President Joe Biden's administration time to decide how it wants to proceed after it canceled the planned reorganization.

As of June 30, Nelnet said it was servicing more than $506 billion worth of student loans, the vast majority of which are government-insured loans. Though the company has greatly diversified itself over the past decade, loan servicing made up about 14% of its net income in the second quarter.