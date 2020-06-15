Nelnet subsidiary's mistake leads to plunging credit scores for borrowers

"I could always teach online from home," he said.

Debt relief was welcome this spring but the credit scoring mix-up came at a time when he was working hard to rebuild his score. Harrington had been regularly monitoring his credit score via Credit Karma after struggling in the past to keep up on bills.

He had been in a car accident a few years ago, unexpectedly had to buy a car and then his score dropped even further when he took out the new car loan, as he juggled student loan debt and medical bills.

To get things on track, he diligently made sure to make all his payments on time and pay more than the minimum due.

Yet, he's now hopeful, some fixes will take place sooner rather than later.

On Monday, Harrington said that according to Credit Karma his TransUnion score increased 85 points as of June 7.

"So most of that 91 point drop has been recovered," Harrington said. "The Equifax has gone up only 2 points and sits at 590 for now."

All credit scores didn't plunge

Another plus: Not everyone experienced a shocking drop in their credit scores.