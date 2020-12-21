Nelnet subsidiary to service $10 billion student loan portfolio

Nelnet is getting a big new student loan feather in its cap.

A subsidiary of the Lincoln-based financial services company has been picked to service a $10 billion portfolio of student loans.

Wells Fargo announced Friday that it is selling the portfolio to unnamed investors, which Bloomberg News identified as private equity firms The Blackstone Group and Apollo Global Management. The bank said Firstmark Services, a division of Nelnet, will service the portfolio once the sale is finalized, something that's expected to happen in the first half of 2021.

The addition of the $10 billion in student loans will increase Nelnet's private servicing portfolio by more than 60%. As of Sept. 30, the company reported it was servicing a little under $16.3 billion worth of private and consumer loans.

Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser noted that the number of loan customers in the Wells Fargo portfolio -- more than 500,000 -- will nearly double Firstmark's total number of borrowers serviced.

Kiser said Nelnet is "excited" to be chosen to service the student loan portfolio, which could still grow. Wells Fargo said it will continue to accept new student loan applications until Jan. 28.

