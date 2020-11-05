 Skip to main content
Nelnet sees strong 3rd-quarter earnings
Progress Nelnet at Hudl, 2.13

Nelnet on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that were more than double what they were 12 months earlier.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nelnet on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that were more than double the same period a year ago.

The Lincoln company said it earned net income of $71.5 million, or $1.86 per share, up from $33.2 million, or 83 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2019.

Income when adjusted for derivative market value and foreign currency transactions was $68.9 million, or $1.79 per share, for the third quarter, compared with $37.5 million, or $0.94 per share, for the same period in 2019.

That was in line with what financial analysts were forecasting.

"We continue to be pleased with the customer-focused responses of our operating businesses during the pandemic," Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer, said in a news release. "The operating results for the quarter were highlighted by the strong interest income generated by our loan portfolio. We are also excited by the recent launch of Nelnet Bank and third-party investment received by Allo, which will accelerate Allo's growth into additional communities."

The opening of the bank and the sale of a controlling stake in Allo both occurred last month and so were not reflected in the third-quarter numbers.

Allo added more than 11,500 new customers in the third quarter compared with a year ago, and brought in $20 million in revenue, its best quarter ever. However, the company continued to lose money, with a net loss of $3.5 million. That was less than half as much as it lost in the same quarter a year earlier.

Nelnet also reported a $9 million after-tax loss on its solar investments.

