Nelnet sees strong 3rd-quarter earnings

Nelnet on Thursday reported third-quarter earnings that were more than double the same period a year ago.
The Lincoln company said it earned net income of $71.5 million, or $1.86 per share, up from $33.2 million, or 83 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2019.
Income when adjusted for derivative market value and foreign currency transactions was $68.9 million, or $1.79 per share, for the third quarter, compared with $37.5 million, or $0.94 per share, for the same period in 2019.
That was in line with what financial analysts were forecasting.
"We continue to be pleased with the customer-focused responses of our operating businesses during the pandemic," Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer, said in a news release. "The operating results for the quarter were highlighted by the strong interest income generated by our loan portfolio. We are also excited by the recent launch of Nelnet Bank and third-party investment received by Allo, which will accelerate Allo's growth into additional communities."
The opening of the bank and the sale of a controlling stake in Allo both occurred last month and so were not reflected in the third-quarter numbers.
Allo added more than 11,500 new customers in the third quarter compared with a year ago, and brought in $20 million in revenue, its best quarter ever. However, the company continued to lose money, with a net loss of $3.5 million. That was less than half as much as it lost in the same quarter a year earlier.
Nelnet also reported a $9 million after-tax loss on its solar investments.
Ghost Town, 10.20
Ghost Town-Novel Idea, 10.21
Ghost Town-Judtih Andre, 10.21
Ghost Town-Tavern, 10.21
Ghost Town-Chef Nadar, 10.21
Downtown ghost town, Husker Headquarters
Ghost Town - From Nebraska Gift Shop
Downtown ghost town, Cornhusker Marriott
Downtown ghost town
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Hitting the brakes, bike ridership during pandemic
Sales and occupation tax collections down
Parking revenue during COVID-19
YMCA shut down
YMCA shut down
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.