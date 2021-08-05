Nelnet sees slightly lower 2nd-quarter earnings

Nelnet on Thursday reported second-quarter earnings that were slightly lower than a year ago.

The Lincoln-based financial company said it had net income of $83.9 million, or $2.16 per share, for the second quarter, down from $86.5 million, or $2.21 per share, in the second quarter of 2020.

Excluding derivative market value adjustments, Nelnet said it earned $85.1 million, or $2.20 per share, in the quarter, compared with $89.5 million, or $2.28 per share, a year ago.

Nelnet saw income increase across three of its four business segments, with only its Nelnet Bank subsidiary seeing a small loss for the quarter.

The company did note that its year-ago earnings were boosted by a one-time $38.8 million after-tax to reflect an increase in value of its ownership stake in sports video analysis company Hudl.

"Nelnet delivered strong results across our core business segments," Nelnet CEO Jeff Noordhoek said in a news release. "In the second half of 2021, we will continue to focus on opportunities to improve our customer experiences, enhance our culture and work environment for our associates, and invest in and diversify our businesses."

