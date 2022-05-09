Nelnet sees increase in first-quarter earnings

Nelnet reported first-quarter earnings that were significantly higher than a year ago.

The Lincoln-based financial services company said it had net income of $186.6 million, or $4.91 per share, for the first three months of the year, compared with net income of $123.6 million, or $3.20 per share, for the same period a year ago.

After making derivative market value adjustments, Nelnet's income dropped to $75.9 million, or $1.99 per share, compared with $94.1 million, or $2.44 per share, for the first quarter of 2021.

The company also announced Monday a three-year extension of a stock repurchase program to repurchase up to 5 million shares of the company's Class A common stock. The 5 million shares authorized under the new program include the remaining unpurchased shares from a prior repurchase program, which expired on May 7.

Nelnet said it repurchased 380,053 shares for $32.9 million in the first quarter, and has since purchased an additional 253,838 shares for $21.2 million.

