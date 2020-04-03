Nelnet says it's out of running for key piece of student loan servicing

Nelnet's loan servicing division is by far the largest part of the company, bringing in more than $500 million in revenue last year. The company did not say how many of its employees work in loan servicing, but it is a substantial number.

Nelnet's current servicing contract with the government is scheduled to end in December, although it could be extended for up to another year. The company also still is in the running for another part of the Next Generation business, Business Process Operations, which would entail running back-office operations such as call centers.

However, the company in its news release made an ominous reference to what could happen if it is ultimately unsuccessful in its protest on the Enhanced Processing Solution bid.

"If the department's decision stands, Nelnet Servicing and Great Lakes will eventually be required to migrate these portfolios onto another provider's system after an award is made and the company would ultimately need to restructure the company's loan servicing segment," it said in the news release. That could mean the loss of hundreds of jobs in Lincoln, where Nelnet employs more than 2,500 people.

A Nelnet spokesman declined to provide specific details on potential job cuts.