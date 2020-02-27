Nelnet's fourth-quarter earnings up sharply

Nelnet said it nearly doubled its net income in the fourth quarter compared with a year ago.
The Lincoln-based student finance company reported a profit of $42.4 million, or $1.06 a share, in the last three months of the year, up from $21.6 million, or 53 cents a share in the same period in 2018.
Those numbers reflect earnings under generally accepted accounting principals, which include derivative market value adjustments. With those adjustments excluded, Nelnet said it had net income of $44.6 million, or $1.12 per share, for the fourth quarter, compared with $58.8 million, or $1.44 per share, for the same period in 2018.
The per-share earnings results were 11 cents less than what financial analysts were forecasting.
Despite that, "We are pleased with our financial performance and operating results for the fourth quarter and year," CEO Jeff Noordhoek said in a news release.
For the year, the company earned $141.8 million, or $3.54 per share, compared with $227.9 million, or $5.57 per share, for 2018.
The company's Allo Communications subsidiary continued to grow, adding about 10,400 more customers compared with a year ago and increasing its revenue fourth-quarter revenue to $17.5 million, up from $13.3 million in the fourth quarter of 2018.
However, Allo increased its loss to $6.6 million, up from $5.9 million in the same period a year ago.