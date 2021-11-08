Nelnet reports lower third-quarter earnings

Nelnet saw its third-quarter income decline significantly from a year ago.

The Lincoln-based financial services company said it earned net income of $53.1 million, or $1.38 per share, for the third quarter, compared with $71.5 million, or $1.86 per share, for the same period a year ago.

After making derivative market value adjustments, the company's income was $47.6 million, or $1.23 per share, down $68.9 million, or $1.79 per share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Nelnet said the third quarter results include a $14.2 million impairment in the value of real estate assets because most employees continue to work at home.

Nelnet CEO Jeff Noordhoek said in a news release that the company's core businesses businesses "delivered solid operating results in the third quarter."

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com. On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.