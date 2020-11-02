Nelnet opens its online bank

Nelnet on Monday announced the opening of its new banking operation.

Nelnet Bank, an internet bank with its headquarters in Salt Lake City, is the first industrial-chartered bank to open in the U.S. in more than a decade.

It currently offers refinancing of student loans and plans to offer additional private student loan options next year.

"Launching Nelnet Bank is an exciting milestone for Nelnet with our deep educational experience serving families and schools," Tim Tewes, president of Nelnet, said in a news release. "Being the first industrial-chartered bank established since 2008 speaks to this experience as well as Nelnet's financial strength and the strength of the bank's leadership team."

Incorporating as an industrial bank allowed Nelnet to own the bank without having to incorporate a separate holding company. That structure has numerous critics, including the Independent Community Bankers of America, which asked the FDIC in July 2018 to reject Nelnet's application and impose a moratorium on other applications.

That didn't happen, but Nelnet did rescind the application for more than a year before resubmitting it in November 2019. It received approval for the bank in March from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. and the Utah Department of Financial Institutions.