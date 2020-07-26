Nelnet may have another shot at federal student loan business

Nelnet may be seeing a glimmer of hope that its run as one of the main servicers of student loans for the federal government won't come to an end.
Earlier this month, the U.S. Department of Education's office of Federal Student Aid canceled the bidding process for the Enhanced Processing Solution transitional servicing system component of its Next Generation Financial Servicing Environment contract procurement process.
That's somewhat good news for Nelnet, which earlier this year was told it was no longer in the running for the contract.
The announcement essentially means that portion of the contract will likely be rebid, and Nelnet will have another shot at it.
"NextGen is all about delivering high-quality service to student borrowers, and (the) announcement ensures a new process that can put those 43 million Americans first," Nelnet said in a statement. "Working together, Nelnet can bring over 40 years of institutional knowledge and an innovative approach to help the Department of Education deliver a positive experience for borrowers."
The company had been facing the prospect of being shut out completely from future student loan servicing contracts.
Nelnet also bid on the Business Processing Operations portion of NextGen, which involves providing back office and call center support, but was not among the firms chosen for that contract.
The Education Department last month announced it had chosen five smaller firms for that business, none of which are among the current main servicers of federal student loans.
In a statement last month after the company was notified of the decision, Nelnet CEO Jeff Noordhoek said he was "frustrated and disappointed," and would "pursue every legal avenue available."
Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said the company has requested a debriefing from the department about why it wasn't chosen and likely will file a protest after receiving that debriefing, a process he said could take several months.
"We believe eliminating the top two servicers from BPO contention doesn’t make sense and isn’t in the best interest of America’s student loan borrowers," Kiser said, referring to Nelnet and its Great Lakes subsidiary, which are two of the four main student loan servicing companies.
Nelnet's existing student loan servicing contract goes through the end of the year, and it has options to be extended for up to an additional 12 months. That seems like a possibility considering the company's potential appeal of the BPO portion of NextGen and the likely rebid of the EPS portion.
The Education Department has declined to comment on the selection process or why Nelnet was not considered.
In a news release last month announcing its selection of the firms for the BPO portion of the contract, Education Secretary Betsy DeVos said the goal of the new system is "improving customer service and holding our contractors accountable for their performance.”
"Students, parents, borrowers, and schools deserve a world-class experience when dealing with FSA, and I’m confident that FSA has hired the companies with the knowledge, experience and expertise to deliver that.”
Losing federal student loan contracts could mean large layoffs at Nelnet. The company said in a recent securities filing that the federal contracts accounted for 30% of its total revenue last year.
Nelnet has about 6,500 employees overall, more than 3,000 of whom are based in Lincoln. A loss of the federal student loan contract could lead to hundreds of those jobs disappearing, something that has gotten the attention of Rep. Jeff Fortenberry.
"The hard-working people at Lincoln-based federal student loan servicer @Nelnet were understandably worried for their jobs when left out of the recent Dept of Ed contract process," Fortenberry said on Twitter last week. "Happy to report — the issue’s been resolved, allowing Nelnet to continue with the competitive process."
Kiser said Fortenberry had been a great help to Nelnet with the contract situation.
"He's been a strong advocate for Nebraskans and America's student loan borrowers," he said.
