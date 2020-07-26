Nelnet may have another shot at federal student loan business

The Education Department last month announced it had chosen five smaller firms for that business, none of which are among the current main servicers of federal student loans.

In a statement last month after the company was notified of the decision, Nelnet CEO Jeff Noordhoek said he was "frustrated and disappointed," and would "pursue every legal avenue available."

Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said the company has requested a debriefing from the department about why it wasn't chosen and likely will file a protest after receiving that debriefing, a process he said could take several months.

"We believe eliminating the top two servicers from BPO contention doesn’t make sense and isn’t in the best interest of America’s student loan borrowers," Kiser said, referring to Nelnet and its Great Lakes subsidiary, which are two of the four main student loan servicing companies.

Nelnet's existing student loan servicing contract goes through the end of the year, and it has options to be extended for up to an additional 12 months. That seems like a possibility considering the company's potential appeal of the BPO portion of NextGen and the likely rebid of the EPS portion.

The Education Department has declined to comment on the selection process or why Nelnet was not considered.