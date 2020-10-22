Nelnet loses appeal of student loan contract denial

Nelnet on Wednesday revealed that it's officially out of the running for one part of future federal student loan business.

In a federal securities filing, the Lincoln-based company said the Government Accountability Office on Monday formally denied its protest of the Business Processing Operations portion of the Next Generation Financial Servicing Environment contract procurement process.

Nelnet, which is one of four main companies currently servicing federal student loans, was notified in June that it was not among the firms chosen for the Business Processing Operations portion of NextGen, which involves providing back office and call center support.

The U.S. Department of Education chose five small firms for that business, none of which are among the current major servicers of federal student loans.

Nelnet requested a debriefing about the decision and eventually filed a protest.

"We disagree with the GAO's decision but are optimistic about our future servicing of federal student loans," said Ben Kiser, a Nelnet spokesman.