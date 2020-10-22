Nelnet loses appeal of student loan contract denial

Nelnet on Wednesday revealed that it's officially out of the running for one part of future federal student loan business.
In a federal securities filing, the Lincoln-based company said the Government Accountability Office on Monday formally denied its protest of the Business Processing Operations portion of the Next Generation Financial Servicing Environment contract procurement process.
Nelnet, which is one of four main companies currently servicing federal student loans, was notified in June that it was not among the firms chosen for the Business Processing Operations portion of NextGen, which involves providing back office and call center support.
The U.S. Department of Education chose five small firms for that business, none of which are among the current major servicers of federal student loans.
Nelnet requested a debriefing about the decision and eventually filed a protest.
"We disagree with the GAO's decision but are optimistic about our future servicing of federal student loans," said Ben Kiser, a Nelnet spokesman.
Nelnet also had bid on the Enhanced Processing Solution transitional servicing system component of NextGen and was not chosen for that contract, either. But in July, the U.S. Department of Education's office of Federal Student Aid canceled the bidding process for that part of the system and is likely to rebid it.
The company recently was told its current servicing contract with the government, which is supposed to end at the end of the year, will be extended at least six months. The Federal Student Aid office also has the option to extend it to the end of 2021.
Kiser said Nelnet also was recently made aware of a potential bidding process for an interim contract, including a servicing system and back office and call center operations, that would be put in place until the companies that won the Business Processing Operations work can get their systems in place and get up to speed. He said that could take "an extended period of time."
"While the new solicitation has not been released yet, we look forward to competing again for the opportunity to help FSA fulfill their vision," Kiser said.
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.
