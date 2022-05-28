Nelnet lays off 150 employees, blames student loan moratorium

Nelnet has laid off about 150 employees, some of them in Nebraska.

A spokesman for the Lincoln-based student finance company blamed the student loan payment moratorium.

“Due to the federal government’s multiple extensions of the CARES Act relief period, federal student loan borrowers have not had to make loan payments since March 2020,” said spokesman Ben Kiser. “As a result, our loan servicing teams have been experiencing extremely low call volume and limited work available.”

Kiser said Nelnet has been able to move several hundred loan-servicing employees to other roles in the company over the past couple of years as those duties have declined.

“Now, more than two years later and with the most recent extension continuing through August 31 — with no certainty as to whether or not the relief will be further extended — we have excess capacity in our loan-servicing teams, thus the need for right-sizing,” Kiser said.

He said Nelnet used performance measures to determine which employees were cut, and all affected workers were provided extended pay and benefits. The company cut jobs in multiple states, with a “small number in Nebraska,” Kiser said.

The company has about 8,000 total employees, including more than 2,500 in Lincoln.

As of Dec. 31, Nelnet was servicing nearly $480 billion worth of federal loans for more than 14 million borrowers.

Numerous media outlets on Friday reported that President Joe Biden is mulling a plan to forgive $10,000 in federal student loans for individuals making up to $150,000 a year or married couples making up to $300,000.

At its annual shareholders meeting earlier this month, Nelnet executives estimated that student loan forgiveness of $10,000 per borrower would reduce the company's expected future cash flow from its loan portfolio by about $600 million, from $1.8 billion to $1.2 billion.

The executives did not say whether the loan forgiveness program would lead to additional layoffs.

