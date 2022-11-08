Nelnet earnings rise but miss estimates

Nelnet on Monday reported that its income in the third quarter was nearly double what it was a year ago.

The Lincoln-based financial services company said it earned $104.8 million, or $2.80 per share, for the third quarter, compared with net income of $53.1 million, or $1.38 per share, for the same period a year ago.

Nelnet said its net income excluding derivative market value adjustments was $64.5 million, or $1.73 per share, for the third quarter of 2022, compared with $47.6 million, or $1.23 per share, for the same period in 2021.

"During the third quarter, each of our core businesses performed at a high level and delivered strong results," Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet.

The increase in earnings was not as big as what financial analysts expected, however. The average estimate for its earnings adjusted for derivative market value was $1.75 million.