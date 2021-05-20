 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Nelnet, coming off best year ever, to hire hundreds in Nebraska
0 comments
editor's pick topical alert

Nelnet, coming off best year ever, to hire hundreds in Nebraska

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Progress Nelnet at Hudl, 2.13

Nelnet said this week that it has started having its workers return to the office and plans to hire hundreds more in Nebraska.

 FRANCIS GARDLER, Journal Star file photo

Nelnet, like most other businesses, faced challenges last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

But those challenges did not hurt its bottom line. In fact, the Lincoln-based education financial services company had its best year ever as a public company.

Nelnet executives said Thursday morning during the company's virtual annual shareholders meeting that it earned $9.57 a share last year, a record since it went public in 2003. By contrast, in its first year as a public company, Nelnet earned $1 a share.

That number is a bit misleading, as more than half the gain came from Nelnet's sale last fall of a controlling stake in Allo Communications. That sale, which was originally announced at a price of $197 million, wound up netting Nelnet nearly $258.6 million because of other financial transactions that were part of it.

Georgia tech company gets $1.7M Nebraska investment

Other highlights for the year included the company investing another $26 million in Lincoln-based sports video analysis company Hudl and starting up Nelnet bank.

Nelnet, which is celebrating its 25th year in business this year, hit another milestone this week as it started started bringing its employees back to work in person in its offices.

Nelnet subsidiary to service $10 billion student loan portfolio

However, CEO Jeff Noordhoek said the company will be continuing a hybrid employment model that will allow many of its employees to work from home at least some of the time.

And there will be a lot more of those employees, as he said the company will hire about 1,000 people over the next few months.

Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said "a few hundred" of those positions will be in Nebraska, including in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus and Sidney.

Kiser said most employees hired for positions in Lincoln will be able to work either in the office or remotely.

Nelnet’s Alyssa Martin enjoys balance of work and life in hometown

He said the additional positions are needed both because of overall growth in the company and because millions of student loans the company services will be moving from forebearance status, which was granted because of the pandemic, back to active status in the fall.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Here's what Americans are splurging on post-pandemic

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News