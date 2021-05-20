Nelnet, coming off best year ever, to hire hundreds in Nebraska

Nelnet, like most other businesses, faced challenges last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.
But those challenges did not hurt its bottom line. In fact, the Lincoln-based education financial services company had its best year ever as a public company.
Nelnet executives said Thursday morning during the company's virtual annual shareholders meeting that it earned $9.57 a share last year, a record since it went public in 2003. By contrast, in its first year as a public company, Nelnet earned $1 a share.
That number is a bit misleading, as more than half the gain came from Nelnet's sale last fall of a controlling stake in Allo Communications. That sale, which was originally announced at a price of $197 million, wound up netting Nelnet nearly $258.6 million because of other financial transactions that were part of it.
Other highlights for the year included the company investing another $26 million in Lincoln-based sports video analysis company Hudl and starting up Nelnet bank.
Nelnet, which is celebrating its 25th year in business this year, hit another milestone this week as it started started bringing its employees back to work in person in its offices.
However, CEO Jeff Noordhoek said the company will be continuing a hybrid employment model that will allow many of its employees to work from home at least some of the time.
And there will be a lot more of those employees, as he said the company will hire about 1,000 people over the next few months.
Nelnet spokesman Ben Kiser said "a few hundred" of those positions will be in Nebraska, including in Lincoln, Omaha, Columbus and Sidney.
Kiser said most employees hired for positions in Lincoln will be able to work either in the office or remotely.
He said the additional positions are needed both because of overall growth in the company and because millions of student loans the company services will be moving from forebearance status, which was granted because of the pandemic, back to active status in the fall.
