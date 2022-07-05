Nelnet buys solar company with Lincoln ties

Nelnet has announced the purchase of a solar installation company that has a branch in Lincoln.

The financial services company said Tuesday that it purchased a controlling interest in GRNE Solar, a company that designs and installs residential, commercial and utility-scale solar systems in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Missouri and soon in Colorado.

Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Nelnet said company founders Jess Baker and Eric Peterman retained a minority stake in the company and will continue to manage day-to-day operations.

"We are excited to partner with Jess, Eric and the GRNE team to accelerate their growth plans and our diversification into solar development," said Scott Gubbels, Nelnet executive director of tax and renewable energy. "The GRNE team has earned a strong reputation in the solar industry for their culture, values and high-quality execution and construction management."

GRNE Solar is based in Palatine, Illinois, but has a Lincoln office. In addition, Baker, co-founder and president, lives in Lincoln.

The purchase continues Nelnet's expansion into the solar energy industry. The company first got into solar energy in 2018 when it committed to funding up to $142 million in solar projects that were also receiving tax incentives, and in 2020 it formed a new division called Nelnet Renewable Energy to offer management and support services to solar energy development.

