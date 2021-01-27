Nelnet buys provider of faith-based online learning services

Nelnet said its Business Services division has expanded its church technology offerings by purchasing s a company that provides online learning and other software services to faith-based organizations.
Nelnet Business Services recently acquired Catholic Faith Technologies, based in Overland Park, Kansas. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.
Catholic Faith Technologies has a software platform that offers micro-learning opportunities and customizable training platforms to churches, nonprofit organizations and companies across the U.S.
Becky Pollock, managing director at Nelnet Business Services, said the acquisition would enable the company "to expand services to our faith community partners, as well as enter into and support new markets."
Catholic Faith Technologies will continue to be led by its current management, Nelnet said.
