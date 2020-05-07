Nelnet blames pandemic for first-quarter loss

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Put Nelnet in the category of businesses that have been affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The Lincoln-based financial company on Thursday said it lost $40.5 million in the first quarter, compared with a profit of $41.6 million in the first quarter of 2019.

The loss was "primarily due to adverse economic conditions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic," Nelnet said in a news release.

The company said it was forced to recognize a $63 million loan loss provision because of expected loan defaults and a $34.1 million impairment charge for certain investments negatively affected by the pandemic.

Excluding adjustments for derivative instruments left Nelnet with a first-quarter loss of $24.9 million, down from earnings of $64.8 million, a year ago.

"Nelnet's diversification, financial strength, and liquidity will benefit us during the pandemic and resulting recession," CEO Jeff Noordhoek said in a news release. "While the results of the quarter reflect the unique challenges brought on by the pandemic, our core business operations performed well."