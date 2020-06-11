Nelnet announces new division focused on solar

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-760-6006 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Lincoln's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nelnet has announced a new business division as it works to continue to diversify beyond student loans.

The Lincoln-based company said its new Nelnet Renewable Energy business will focus on subscriber acquisition, management and support services for developers of solar energy products.

Nelnet first got into solar energy in 2018 when it committed to funding up to $142 million in solar projects that were also receiving tax incentives.

"Green is more than just our corporate color," Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet, said in a news release. "It's our commitment to the future. Community solar is an exciting area of growth for investors and developers, and it's a big win for the residents and business owners who previously were unable to support renewable energy use."

The new division focused on solar continues Nelnet's push to diversify itself and rely less and less on the student loan industry.