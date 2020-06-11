Nelnet announces new division focused on solar

Nelnet has announced a new business division as it works to continue to diversify beyond student loans.
The Lincoln-based company said its new Nelnet Renewable Energy business will focus on subscriber acquisition, management and support services for developers of solar energy products.
Nelnet first got into solar energy in 2018 when it committed to funding up to $142 million in solar projects that were also receiving tax incentives.
"Green is more than just our corporate color," Jeff Noordhoek, chief executive officer of Nelnet, said in a news release. "It's our commitment to the future. Community solar is an exciting area of growth for investors and developers, and it's a big win for the residents and business owners who previously were unable to support renewable energy use."
The new division focused on solar continues Nelnet's push to diversify itself and rely less and less on the student loan industry.
Over the past decade, Nelnet has invested in startups, including owning about 20% of Hudl; developed real estate projects; bought Allo Communications; and become a major provider of tuition payment and management services for both colleges and K-12 schools. It also provides outsourcing services to business and government clients and was hired earlier this year by the state of Nebraska to help process an unprecedented number of unemployment claims.
In fact, three of its four business divisions are focused on businesses other than student loans.
That diversification is likely to be very important to Nelnet's future
The company, whose current contract to service federal student loans expires at the end of the year, reported in April that it is no longer being considered for a key piece of a restructured federal student loan servicing infrastructure.
