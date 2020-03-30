You are the owner of this article.
Nelnet-Ameritas venture aims to help more companies help employees pay off student loans
Nelnet-Ameritas venture aims to help more companies help employees pay off student loans

Nelnet

Nelnet's offices on Capitol Parkway.

 Journal Star file photo

Nelnet said it plans to work with companies to help them offer tax-advantaged student loan repayment programs.

A provision in the $2 trillion federal stimulus package that passed last week allows employers to make tax-free contributions to employees' student loan payments for the rest of the year.

Nelnet and Ameritas last year announced the launch of BenefitEd, a joint venture offering customized student loan repayment and college savings programs to companies of all sizes.

"In the current economic situation, some employers might be looking for a unique benefit for recruitment and retention, while others can't add additional benefits at this time. Whether it is now, or in the future, BenefitEd is ready to work with employers to provide this valuable benefit," Mike Riordan, CEO of BenefitEd, said in a news release.

The new law allows both principal and interest on student loan payments from employers to lenders to be tax-free for both federal and state purposes. Payments made by employers toward their employees' student loans, in combination with tuition reimbursement, are limited to $5,250 per year on a tax-free basis.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

