Neighbors wary of plans to spruce up Meadowlane Shopping Center

A plan to redevelop a northeast Lincoln shopping center has some neighbors worried about potential future changes in the area.

Hampton Enterprises, which owns the Meadowlane Shopping Center at 70th and Vine streets, is proposing spending more than $1 million on mostly exterior upgrades to the roughly 67,000-square-foot center, most of which was built in 1966.

Hampton officials could not be reached for comment, but according to documents filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, work would include resurfacing of columns and exterior walls, repairs to the roof, new signage and improved lighting.

Dan Marvin, the city's Urban Development Director, said the upgrades would be similar to the work that was done at the Piedmont Shoppes at Cotner Boulevard and A Street a few years ago.

To facilitate the redevelopment, the city has proposed having the area declared blighted so that Hampton would be eligible for tax-increment financing to help pay for the project. A blight study was done, and enough factors were found to qualify the area as blighted and substandard, according to a report.