Neighbors wary of plans to spruce up Meadowlane Shopping Center

A plan to redevelop a northeast Lincoln shopping center has some neighbors worried about potential future changes in the area.
Hampton Enterprises, which owns the Meadowlane Shopping Center at 70th and Vine streets, is proposing spending more than $1 million on mostly exterior upgrades to the roughly 67,000-square-foot center, most of which was built in 1966.
Hampton officials could not be reached for comment, but according to documents filed with the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department, work would include resurfacing of columns and exterior walls, repairs to the roof, new signage and improved lighting.
Dan Marvin, the city's Urban Development Director, said the upgrades would be similar to the work that was done at the Piedmont Shoppes at Cotner Boulevard and A Street a few years ago.
To facilitate the redevelopment, the city has proposed having the area declared blighted so that Hampton would be eligible for tax-increment financing to help pay for the project. A blight study was done, and enough factors were found to qualify the area as blighted and substandard, according to a report.
Neighbors appear OK with upgrades to the shopping center, although some say they believe Hampton should pay for them without city help. But what has sparked the most opposition is talk of possibly redeveloping the Phillips 66 gas station on the corner of 70th and Vine streets into something else, potentially apartments.
That prospect has generated about two dozen letters of opposition from nearby residents, many of whom are worried about the traffic that an apartment development might create.
"Although this shopping area could certainly use some updating, parts of this proposal are disturbing," Linda and Tom Catlett wrote in an email to the Planning Department.
They said the intersection of 70th and Vine streets is already extremely busy, and any proposal to put multifamily housing on the gas station site should be "soundly denied."
Even among the neighbors who wrote letters in support of the project, the potential for apartments caused concern.
Karl Dietrich called the redevelopment plan a "win-win" for both the city and the neighborhood because it will help beautify the area and might prompt more businesses to locate in the shopping center and also spur other development.
But he said he was not in favor of a high-density apartment project on the gas station site.
"Due to the location and small lot size, I think it would be inappropriate to have any sort of large apartment complex," Dietrich wrote in an email to the department. He said he could support a small mixed-use building with commercial on the first floor and a few residences on upper floors, however.
At this point, redevelopment of the gas station is purely a theoretical possibility. Hampton does not own the site, and the property is being included in the redevelopment area so that it would qualify for TIF if the owner, Whitehead Oil, sought to redevelop the site in the future.
"There are no plans currently to redevelop the service station," City Planner Andrew Thierolf said.
Mike Bretta, who opened Scoops ice cream shop in the shopping center last fall, said the property manager told him when he signed the lease that Hampton was planning on doing some upgrades aimed at "sprucing the place up and making it look nice."
Bretta said he believes neighbors have gotten bad information about what is being planned.
Hampton, he said, "is not planning on tearing any buildings down, kicking anybody out or raising anybody's rent."
Neighbors will have a chance to air their views and get more information Wednesday at a Planning Commission public hearing on the project.
Photos: Meadowlane Shopping Center
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Meadowlane Shopping Center, 11.18
Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.
On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.