 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
topical alert top story

Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln

  • Updated
  • 0

Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln.

Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.

Planners OK adding land to proposed solar farm east of Lincoln
Nelnet buys solar company with Lincoln ties

To help facilitate the project, the Lancaster County Board last year made the controversial decision to allow the company to put solar panels on agricultural outlots that are part of acreage developments. Previously, the outlots could only be used for agricultural purposes such as farming.

In most cases, people living in acreages do not own the neighboring outlots, meaning they have no control over what can happen there.

The plaintiffs live in three different acreage developments — at 134th and Adams streets, 173rd and Holdrege streets and 190th Street and Havelock Avenue — that would have solar installations on neighboring outlots.

People are also reading…

They argue in the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 14 in Lancaster County District Court, that allowing solar panels on outlots violates protective covenants put in place when they bought their lots. They also argue that the County Board's vote is not sufficient to allow solar panels on the outlots because restrictions on them were included in plats that were are part of the development agreement and that the development agreement has to be amended to allow the solar panels.

The lawsuit, which names Salt Creek Solar, a subsidiary of Ranger Power, along with owners of the three outlots, asks the court to overturn the County Board's ruling and declare that uses other than agriculture are prohibited on outlots.

In a statement, Ranger Power said it, "continues to work with a handful of neighbors who have concerns about the project."

"The project meets all County requirements and conditions of approval. Ranger appreciates the support of the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners," said the statement, which also pointed out that the project has broad support from a range of organizations, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Farmers Union.

Lincoln Electric System warns of solar company scams

Wind and solar power supplied 10% of the world’s electricity for the first time in 2021, according to new data. 
Several landowners appealing approval of solar farm near Lincoln

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Business reporter

Matt Olberding is a Lincoln native and University of Nebraska-Lincoln graduate who has been covering business for the Journal Star since 2005.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Elon Musk is still the world's richest man despite losing $100 billion in 2022

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News