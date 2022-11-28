Neighbors sue in attempt to stop solar farm east of Lincoln

Nearly three dozen landowners have filed a lawsuit seeking to stop a large solar farm from being built east of Lincoln.

Ranger Power, a Chicago-based company, wants to build a 250-megawatt solar farm spread out over more than 2,800 acres in an area stretching from 128th Street to 190th Street and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.

To help facilitate the project, the Lancaster County Board last year made the controversial decision to allow the company to put solar panels on agricultural outlots that are part of acreage developments. Previously, the outlots could only be used for agricultural purposes such as farming.

In most cases, people living in acreages do not own the neighboring outlots, meaning they have no control over what can happen there.

The plaintiffs live in three different acreage developments — at 134th and Adams streets, 173rd and Holdrege streets and 190th Street and Havelock Avenue — that would have solar installations on neighboring outlots.

They argue in the lawsuit, which was filed Nov. 14 in Lancaster County District Court, that allowing solar panels on outlots violates protective covenants put in place when they bought their lots. They also argue that the County Board's vote is not sufficient to allow solar panels on the outlots because restrictions on them were included in plats that were are part of the development agreement and that the development agreement has to be amended to allow the solar panels.

The lawsuit, which names Salt Creek Solar, a subsidiary of Ranger Power, along with owners of the three outlots, asks the court to overturn the County Board's ruling and declare that uses other than agriculture are prohibited on outlots.

In a statement, Ranger Power said it, "continues to work with a handful of neighbors who have concerns about the project."

"The project meets all County requirements and conditions of approval. Ranger appreciates the support of the Lincoln City Council and the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners," said the statement, which also pointed out that the project has broad support from a range of organizations, including the Lincoln Chamber of Commerce and the Nebraska Farmers Union.