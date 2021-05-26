Neighbors opposed to Village Gardens apartment plans

An apartment complex has always been part of the Village Gardens development plan, and residents of the area say they do not oppose having apartments in their neighborhood.
What they do oppose is increasing the size of the building and reducing the number of parking spaces the building would be required to have, moves they say will worsen existing parking and traffic problems.
The current planned-use development designation for Village Gardens allows apartment buildings to be 40 feet tall and requires 1.5 parking spaces for each unit.
The proposal for 3.4 acres of land at roughly 57th Street and Boboli Lane, just southeast of the intersection of 56th Street and Pine Lake Road, calls for a 55-foot-tall apartment building with 177 units that would only have about 1.2 parking stalls per unit.
Mike Brown, president of the Village Gardens Homeowners Association, said the association does not oppose apartments at the location, nor, in his opinion, do most of the residents.
"The size, I think, is the big thing that has everybody concerned," Brown said.
The Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Department has recommended the Planning Commission approve both the height and parking alterations.
In a staff report, it laid out its justification for both of those decisions.
"Increasingly, the trend for apartments has been to be taller," planner Brian Will wrote in explaining the rationale for recommending the height waiver. "This is in response to evolving building code requirements, consumer preferences and market forces."
Will noted that several apartment projects have received height waivers from the city over the past few years.
On the parking reduction from 1.5 spaces to 1.2 spaces per unit, Will noted that the land on which the apartment complex is proposed is zoned B-3 commercial, a designation that requires only 1 parking stall per residential unit. The 1.5-stall requirement was written into the Village Gardens development plan, which was approved in 2004.
Will said Wednesday during a public hearing the proposal to reduce the parking meets community standards, while the apartment development "ticks all the boxes" to justify a height waiver because, among other factors, it is adjacent to a commercial area, has good access to major streets and provides a transition to the residential neighborhood to the south.
Many of the people who own the neighboring properties disagree, however.
Brown said parking is already a problem in Village Gardens.
As of Wednesday, the Planning Department had received about five dozen emails expressing opposition to the proposal, and an online petition started by the homeowners association opposing the changes had nearly 550 signatures.
More than half a dozen people also testified against the proposal Wednesday, either in person or via Zoom.
William Swisher, a former president of the homeowners association, said he would welcome a smaller apartment development, which would be an asset to the neighborhood.
"But the current proposal benefits only the developer's bottom line," he said.
Sam Manzitto Jr., one of the developers, said that he and his partners made adjustments after listening to neighbors' concerns, including reducing the number of proposed units from 181 to 177 and also adding about 25 more parking spaces to the site.
Manzitto also pointed out that residents of the apartment complex would be allowed to park in other areas under what are known as cross-parking agreements.
Though some business owners in Village Gardens did send emails supporting the project and the fact that it would bring more residents to the area and potentially lead to more customers, others said there already are issues with parking at busy times of the day.
Michaela Bohling, who lives in the neighborhood, pointed out that most residents of the apartment complex would be home and need parking on nights and weekends.
"That is exactly the time that parking is at the worst," she said.
Several members of the Planning Commission said they were torn. Some didn't mind the parking waiver request but were concerned by the building's proposed height. Others said the height was OK but they were concerned about parking.
Commissioner Dennis Scheer said he would like the neighbors and the developers to be able to get on the same page and find middle ground.
"I don't think it's there yet," Scheer said, and he asked Manzitto if he would be willing to continue to work with neighbors to adjust the project before it goes to the City Council.
Manzitto said he's not willing to cut any more units from the project, but he would be open to looking at other changes.
He'll have at least two more weeks to do that, because the nine-member commission could not muster the required five votes needed to either approve or deny the application, with the five members present voting 3-2 to deny the changes.
That means the commission will have to revote at its meeting on June 9.
