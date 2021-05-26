Neighbors opposed to Village Gardens apartment plans

More than half a dozen people also testified against the proposal Wednesday, either in person or via Zoom.

William Swisher, a former president of the homeowners association, said he would welcome a smaller apartment development, which would be an asset to the neighborhood.

"But the current proposal benefits only the developer's bottom line," he said.

Sam Manzitto Jr., one of the developers, said that he and his partners made adjustments after listening to neighbors' concerns, including reducing the number of proposed units from 181 to 177 and also adding about 25 more parking spaces to the site.

Manzitto also pointed out that residents of the apartment complex would be allowed to park in other areas under what are known as cross-parking agreements.

Though some business owners in Village Gardens did send emails supporting the project and the fact that it would bring more residents to the area and potentially lead to more customers, others said there already are issues with parking at busy times of the day.

Michaela Bohling, who lives in the neighborhood, pointed out that most residents of the apartment complex would be home and need parking on nights and weekends.