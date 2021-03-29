Need to pay your electric bill? Don't go to downtown Lincoln

It's the end of an era, as Thursday marked the last day that Lincoln Electric System's downtown headquarters was open to the public.

Customer service in the first-floor lobby of the building at 11th and O streets, a location where thousands of people have come over the years to pay their bill or get service started, shut down so it could be transitioned to the Walter A. Canney Service Center at 2620 Fairfield St.

The new north Lincoln service center opens Monday, and LES spokeswoman Kelley Porter said it's a convenient option for customers.

The location near 27th Street and Cornhusker Highway offers customers easy access, is located on a bus route and parking is free, she said in an email.

It will have the same hours — 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday-Friday — and also will have an after-hours drop box, Porter said.

LES, which has moved most of its headquarters operations to its new corporate campus at 98th Street and Rokeby Road, last year agreed to sell its downtown building, which it has used as its headquarters since 1987, for $2.2 million to BIC Development. The Lincoln firm plans to redevelop the six-story building into 23 condos along with space on the main floor and possibly the second floor for commercial tenants.