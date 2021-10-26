Nebraska's largest solar farm planned east of Lincoln is looking to clear final zoning hurdles

Residents of an area east of Lincoln are prepared to pitch a last-ditch battle to keep thousands of solar panels from going up near their backyards.

Ranger Power wants to build a solar farm of up to 250 megawatts, which would be the largest ever built in the state. It would be spread out over about 2,800 acres in an area stretching roughly from 120th to 190th streets and from O Street to Havelock Avenue.

About half the land is in the three-mile zoning jurisdiction controlled by the city, and the rest is in the county's jurisdiction. That has led to a more than two-year process of seeking a permit for the portion in the city's jurisdiction and working to change county zoning laws to accommodate the project.

Ranger Power is now looking to amend its city special permit to add more land, while at the same time seeking approval of a county special permit to accommodate that part of the project. Public hearings on both applications are scheduled Wednesday before the Lincoln-Lancaster County Planning Commission.

Sean Harris, vice president of development for Ranger Power, said the company is "really excited about the project, the only project we're developing in Nebraska."