Nebraska's initial unemployment claims jump 45%
The number of Nebraskans filing initial unemployment claims last week shot up to its highest level in nearly two months.

According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 6,143 initial unemployment claims filed in the state in the week that ended July 4.

That was a more than 45% increase from the previous week and the highest weekly total since the week ending May 9. It was the second week in a row and third out of the past four that initial claims have risen in the state.

The good news is that continuing unemployment claims, which lag initial claims by a week, continued to fall. For the week ending June 27, there were 54,330 continuing claims, down more than 2,500 from the previous week.

The uptick in initial claims comes as the state plans to drop a waiver that's been in place since March that allowed those filing for unemployment to not have to search for another job. That requirement goes back into effect next week, although it does not apply to people temporarily furloughed who expect to be recalled to work within 112 days.

Also, the $600 federal unemployment supplement is set to expire July 31 unless the government moves to extend it. If that happens, the maximum unemployment benefit available to Nebraskans would drop to $440 a week.

Though several other states also saw sharp increases in initial unemployment claims, overall claims nationally dropped by nearly 100,000 last week.

