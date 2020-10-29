Nebraska's initial unemployment claims hit pandemic low

Initial claims for unemployment fell to their lowest level last week in Nebraska since the pandemic began.
According to the U.S. Department of Labor, there were 2,332 initial claims filed by state residents in the week that ended Saturday. That was a decline of more than 600 from the previous week, and it's the lowest weekly total since there were about 800 the week that ended March 14.
Continuing claims for unemployment also continued a steady decline that began months ago. There were 12,942 continuing claims, down nearly 2,000 from the previous week. That was also the lowest weekly total since the week ending March 14.
Nebraska has seen a fair amount of economic recovery over the past few months, with economic indexes from Creighton University and the University of Nebraska-Lincoln showing both current and predicted future growth.
Last month, the state's unemployment rate fell to 3.5%, the lowest rate since February and also the lowest rate in the country.
However, there also could be other factors at play, including people exhausting their eligibility for unemployment benefits, which in Nebraska is capped at 26 weeks.
Nationally, initial unemployment claims fell by 40,000, to about 750,000. The number of continuing claims fell by more than 700,000, to about 7.76 million.
Ghost Town, 10.20
Ghost Town-Novel Idea, 10.21
Ghost Town-Judtih Andre, 10.21
Ghost Town-Tavern, 10.21
Ghost Town-Chef Nadar, 10.21
Downtown ghost town, Husker Headquarters
Ghost Town - From Nebraska Gift Shop
Downtown ghost town, Cornhusker Marriott
Downtown ghost town
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
A walk downtown
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Olsson 10.5
Hitting the brakes, bike ridership during pandemic
Sales and occupation tax collections down
Parking revenue during COVID-19
YMCA shut down
YMCA shut down
